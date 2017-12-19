Death notice: Darcy E. Woodard

Darcy E. Woodard, 70, of Clifton, Colorado, died Dec. 12, 2017, at HopeWest Hospice Care Center in Grand Junction. She was a bookkeeper. Survivors include sons, Dorian Ray Seeley and James L. Basford, both of Clifton; daughter, Dawn Starr Carnahan of Toponas; brothers, Neil Boren of Craig and Pat Boren of Clifton; sisters, Renee Boren of Palisade and Denise Boren of Grand Junction; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Private family services will be held.