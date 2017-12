Chuck Weis Jr., of Craig, Colorado, died Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction. He was a long time employee of the city of Craig for 20 years and Elam Construction. He is survived by his wife, Kim, of 36 years; sons Chuck and David; grandsons David, Dolton and Clayton; and granddaughter Reilly. A memorial service will be held for the public at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 23 at Craig Christian Church.