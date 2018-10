Aug. 2, 1971 — Oct. 3, 2018

Craig resident, Cameron Leroy Reeves, died Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, at his home in Craig. He was 47. A visitation for family and friends was held from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at Grant Mortuary. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at the Grant Mortuary Chapel. Interment followed at Craig Cemetery.