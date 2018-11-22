Death notice: C. Gabriel Daigle

Death notice: C. Gabriel DaigleNovember 22, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) November 22, 2018Feb. 6, 1945 — Aug. 13, 2018Memorial services for Gabriel Daigle, of Craig, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at St. Michael Catholic Church. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsAutopsy reports show cruelty of killings, body disposal in Christopher Watts caseCraig’s Geoffrey Duzik arraigned on 7 felony charges related to alleged jail assaultSuspect arrested on drug charges: On the Record — Monday, Nov. 19Sale of Trapper Building in Craig on track