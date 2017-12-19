 Death notice: Betty Doolin | CraigDailyPress.com

Death notice: Betty Doolin

Betty Doolin, of Hayden, died Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at Yampa Valley Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 at Hayden Congregational Church. Interment will follow in Hayden Cemetery.