Death notice: Betty Doolin

December 19, 2017

Betty Doolin, of Hayden, died Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at Yampa Valley Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 at Hayden Congregational Church. Interment will follow in Hayden Cemetery.