Death notice: Arthur Louis Thorpe

Death notice: Arthur Louis ThorpeJanuary 2, 2018

January 2, 2018Arthur Louis Thorpe, of Craig, died Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at The Memorial Regional Health Hospital. At Arthur's request, no services will be held. Memorial donations may be made to The Moffat County Cancer Society in care of Grant Mortuary.