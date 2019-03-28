Deadline fast approaching for April scholarship applications

Editor’s note: Scholarship listings are compiled from information provided by Moffat County High School and other organizations. Unless other instructions are provided, visit MCHS Counselor Paula Duzik or call her at 970-824-7036 for more information and applications.



Due in April



• April 1 — Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition is holding a crane inspired creative arts contest for all seniors and is accepting entries in three categories — writing, poetry, and other artistic media — with a total of $5,000 in scholarships to be awarded to winners. The work must be original and accurately reflect the physical characteristics, behavior, and habitat of greater sandhill crane. CCCC will accept only one entry per student. To learn more and enter, visit coloradocranes.org/programs-2/creative-arts-contest/.

• April 5 — Yampa Valley Community Foundation has several scholarships available to Moffat County Students due by 4 p.m. April 5.

– The Kenny Corriveau scholarship is open to non-traditional students who are pursuing a trade education and are between age 17 and 25. The Kenny Corriveau Trade Scholarship was awarded for the first time in 2017, in memory of Kenny Corriveau, a 2016 Hayden High School graduate. Corriveau was interested in several trades, including woodworking and auto work, and had earned 15 welding certifications. The award is up to $500. Applications are available at yvcf.org/kenny.



Elk River Anesthesia Healthcare Scholarship of $2,500 is available to a graduating senior with a GPA greater than 3.0 who is pursuing an education in the medical field. The award is not based on financial need. Applications are available at yvcf.org/elkriver/ .

The Doak Walker Memorial Scholarship offers up to $1,500 to one male and one female student from each high school in Routt and Moffat counties who reflect Doak's characteristics of citizenship, leadership, sportsmanship and academic achievement. Applications are available at yvcf.org/doak-walker-memorial-endowment-scholarship/ .

The Robert Welborn Scholarship, up to $1,000 and renewable for four years, is awarded to students attending a two-year or four-year college or a trade or vocational school. For additional eligibility requirements and an application, visit yvcf.org/robert-welborn-scholarship/ .

The Ski Town USA Rotary Club Scholarship of $1,000 will be awarded to Routt and Moffat county high school seniors. Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change. The Ski Town USA Rotary Scholarship is awarded to students who demonstrate leadership in their community. For more information about Rotary, visit rotary.org. To apply for the scholarship, visit yvcf.org/ski-town-usa-rotary-club-scholarship/ .

The Monica Olson Veterinarian Scholarship of $500 will be awarded to Routt or Moffat county students indicating an interest in studying pre-veterinary studies. To apply, visit yvcf.org/monica-olson-veterinarian-scholarship/ .

More scholarship opportunities

• studentscholarships.org and scholarships.com continuously update scholarship opportunities.

Recommended Stories For You

• collegexpress.com offers several scholarships to seniors.

• Students interested in attending a trade school can apply for an Imagine America Scholarship at imagine-america.org/applyforscholarships.

• Check out the website College Covered to learn more about Financial Aid at collegecovered.com.

Does your organization or school have scholarships available for students? Send scholarship information to Education Reporter Sasha Nelson at snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or call 970-875-1794.