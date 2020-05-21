DBA to host Memorial Day Parade Saturday, replacing annual Grand Old West Days Parade

The 2020 version of the Grand Old West Days Parade will look a bit different this year. This photo from the 2017 Grand Old West Days Parade could be a sign of things to come on Saturday as the parade is now a Memorial Day Parade.

The Grand Old West Days Parade will have a bit of a different look this year.

With Grand Old West Days canceling most of its events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Downtown Business Association wanted to give the community something to celebrate this year, leading to the decision to hold the parade on Saturday, May 23 at 10 a.m.

“With all the Grand Old West Days stuff canceled we still wanted to have parade,” said Kandee Dilldine. “We didn’t want to have to cancel everything, so we figured we’d just call it the Memorial Day Parade.”

While entrants would build floats around a Western theme throughout the years for the parade, this year the hope is to see more red, white and blue to celebrate Memorial Day locally.

In previous years the parade was later in the afternoon, but due to unique circumstances due to the pandemic, the parade has adjusted its time, said Dilldine.

“The city approached us and asked us if we would change the parade time from 3 p.m. to 10 a.m. so that they didn’t have to block off the streets twice in one day,” Dilldine said.

The parade this year will be more of a Memorial Day Parade, according to Dilldine. While the parade is scheduled for the same time as the Moffat County High School Graduation Parade, Dilldine said there will be a noticeable gap in the two parades so as to not confuse anyone, while also parading on a different route.

“There will be a clear divide,” Dilldine said. “Plus, we’re not taking the same route as the graduation parade. We’ll wait a few minutes after the last graduation vehicle passes, and then we’ll begin.”

Dilldine added that the Memorial Day Parade will run along Yampa Avenue from the south parking lot of Craig Middle School, and then will turn up Ledford Street and head towards Sunset Meadows and Sandrock Ridge Nursing Home.

Over the years the Grand Old West Days Parade averaged around 20 entrants, but this year Dilldine would love to see around 50, if possible.

“I just don’t know that we’d get that many,” Dilldine said. “I’d be happy with 10 this year, honestly. We just want people to come out for it and have a good time and celebrate the community.”

Currently, Dilldine is taking entry forms until Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Entry forms can be picked up at KS Kreations and the Downtown Budget Center. There is no entry fee and no prizes. “Whoever wants to come out can come out and celebrate with us,” Dilldine said. “It can be as simply as a decorated bike.”

