Dazzling, detailed light displays win 2017 Holiday Tour of Lights in Craig

High tech light shows vied with classic holiday charm in the 2017 Holiday Tour of Lights in Craig.

Yampa Valley Electric Association and the Craig Press sponsor the annual tour.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, judges viewed 10 homes entered into the competition and awarded first through third prizes.

The Bird residencem at 635 West Ninth St., was awarded first place for a display featuring classic holiday charm — bright white lights, an antique sleigh and a small wood fire.

Second and third places were awarded to high tech light shows. The Pike residence, at 1588 East 10th St., placed second, and the Elsbree & Nichols residence, at 906 Ledford Court, placed third.

View photos of all the 2017 entries by clicking on the photo gallery, or visit all 10 homes in person at the following addresses.

• 635 West Ninth St.

• 1588 East 10th St.

• 906 Ledford Court

• 882 Legion St.

• 895 Ashley Road

• 1262 Lincoln St.

• 1028 Breeze St.

• 633 Taylor St.

• 3320 Ridgeview Road

• 738 Exmoor Road

