Davis House suffers major damage in Labor Day blaze

Firefighters respond to a blaze at the Davis House.

Clay Thorp/Staff

Officials are investigating the cause of a serious blaze across the street from the Moffat County Courthouse Monday night, Sept. 2.

According to Craig Fire/Rescue Chief KC Hume, firefighters were dispatched to the Davis House in the 500 block of School Street at 6:20 p.m. to find the front portion of the home fully engulfed.

“It appeared to originate on the first floor, maybe second floor front porch area,” Hume said moments after the fire was brought under control.

MaryAnn Bugay said she had two sons and a granddaughter living in the multi-unit apartment building.

“It looks like they lost everything,” MaryAnn said.

The grandmother said she’d been at the house only moments before the fire started.

“I was here about an hour before it happened,” MaryAnn said. “Everything looked fine. We sat out here and visited.”

Ronald Bugay is the manager of the apartments. As firefighters did their best to put out hot spots still inside the home, Ronald said he and his brother tried to put out the fire with a water hose at first.

“My brother was spraying it from from below and I went up high to see if I could get it out,” Ronald said.

But Ronald said the fire had already spread into the attic.

“It went right up the wall, got into the attic, and it took off,” Ronald said of the fire.

At least a dozen or more of the people living at the residence were home when the fire started, many having just returned from their three-day weekends.

“There were a good bunch of us, 13 of us or so,” Ronald said. “Almost all of us were home or getting home.”

Ronald said once it was clear there was no time to wait for first responders, he started breaking down apartment doors to make sure residents were out.

“I made sure the top was clear, got everybody out,” Ronald said. “…I was yelling, hollering, and kicking in doors.”

Ronald said he they were also able to get two dogs and a litter of kittens out of the home.

“We got everybody out,” Ronald said.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.