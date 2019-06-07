David Ulrich: What a year for Moffat County School District

David Ulrich

Courtesy photo

It is amazing to me that another year has come and gone for our students and staff. Before we move too far into the summer, I want to be sure and take an opportunity to thank everyone for a great 2018-19 school year! We have much to celebrate!

• All three elementary schools exceeded their reading goals for the year as prescribed by the Early Literacy Grant! Each school had three goals so they were nine out of nine district-wide!

• Moffat County School District has been awarded an $835,000 BEST grant for a new roof at Sunset Elementary School. The total estimate for the project is approximately $1.6 million. We are going to try our hardest to get this work done this summer, however, it will be contingent upon the availability of companies and a timeline that will not disrupt the educational process.

• Four Moffat County High School seniors earned the first-ever Seal of Bi-literacy endorsement on their high school diplomas. The Seal of Bi-literacy is an award recognized by Colorado Department of Education and acknowledges students who have studied and attained proficiency in two or more languages by high school graduation.

• In February, we learned that MCSD received a security grant of over $100,000 from CDE to upgrade classroom door locks at Sandrock Elementary School and the high school. The grant will also allow us to significantly upgrade our radio communications in buildings and on our buses.

• MCSD had a Colorado State Teacher of the Year finalist: Amy Jones.

• MCSD had a Colorado Assistant Principal of the Year honoree: Sara Linsacum.

• MCSD had a Colorado Outstanding Administrative Leader in Reading from Colorado Council of the International Reading Association for Sunset Principal Jill Hafey. This award is to promote and recognize administrative support of quality reading instruction in Colorado schools.

• MCHS’s FIRST Robotics team had a successful inaugural season.

• CMS’s FIRST Lego League team had a successful season as well.

• Project Lead the Way Launch was implemented in MCSD elementary schools. PLTW Launch is a nationally recognized approach to engaging students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math related learning. Students are challenged to implement a “design-thinking mindset through compelling activities, projects, and problems that build upon each other and relate to the world around them.”

• MCHS and CMS had several students who qualified for state and national competitions in a variety of sports and activities, including state champions in track and rodeo.

While this list isn’t exhaustive of the great things that have gone on this year, you can see, we clearly have reasons to be proud of the work accomplished on behalf of our students and staff. Next year, we will move into year three of the MCSD Strategic Plan. If we keep our focus on this plan and our district mission statement, we will continue to educate and inspire our students to thrive in an environment of change.

I hope each of you have a wonderful, relaxing summer and please know that I’m truly grateful that you choose Moffat County School District.

David Ulrich, Ed.D., MCSD Superintendent