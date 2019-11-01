David Ulrich: Transparency and community engagement

David Ulrich



As part of the Moffat County School District Strategic Plan, the MCSD Board of Education has made a specific commitment to ensuring transparency and community engagement. We have several ways for the community to follow the district’s highlights and challenges as well as provide feedback to the board of education.

First among the ways you can engage is by attending our monthly Board of Education work sessions and meetings. Both are open to the public and you are encouraged to attend. The work sessions are generally scheduled on the fourth Thursday of each month and begin at 4 p.m. During these sessions, the Board of Education receives information on new initiatives and/or business related to district finances. Typically, the work sessions are less formal and Board of Education members cannot vote on any items.

Board of Education meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on the same evenings as the work sessions. The board meetings have a set agenda that includes reports from middle school and high school activities and athletics, public comment, board reports and a report from me. The board also reviews and takes votes on consent and action items. Just recently, we added microphones and speakers so our attendees can better hear the board’s proceedings.

If you are unable to attend the board meetings, we have a new way for the public to stay up to date. Starting with the Oct. 24 meeting, we will have the board’s work recorded and posted on the district’s website, http://www.moffatsd.org within 24 hours of the meetings. The videos can be found by clicking on the Board of Education button on the district’s main page. Each meeting will remain posted for a month.

Beginning last August, you may have noticed a significant increase in activity on the Moffat County School District Facebook page. We have made a concerted effort to be diligent in updating the page with relevant district information. Be sure to follow the page and check back often. Highlights include reminders of activities and athletic events, Friday employee spotlights, and other general district information.

Also, originating this summer, was the Virtual Suggestion Box. Initially, this was set up to provide an opportunity for the community to give their thoughts on the disposition of the Yampa Admin Building. This proved to be a positive outlet so we are going to continue to have a link on our Facebook page. When we need feedback on specific district work, we will update it. For those of you who may not have Facebook or otherwise do not have consistent access to the internet, you are always welcome to stop by the Early Childhood Education and Administrative Supports building at 600 Texas Ave. to provide input.

Finally, it is important to me and the MCSD Board of Education that we adhere to the laws and policies governing financial transparency. If you have any questions about how the district uses the resources we receive, you can visit our Financial Transparency page located on the district’s website. You can find helpful information including the district’s current adopted budget, district financial audits, and quarterly financial statements.

I hope you will take the opportunity to engage in the ways I have described. The MCSD Board of Education is committed to ensuring our community is informed and up to date on the district’s work as we strive to achieve our mission to educate and inspire students to thrive in an environment of change!