David Ulrich: Positive academic achievement news

David Ulrich

Courtesy photo

We have good news to start the school year and yet another reason to choose Moffat County School District! Our district earned the rating of Performance (Accredited) from the Colorado Department of Education for the 2018-19 school year! This is the third year in a row our students and staff have earned this rating!

The district’s rating is a combination of many elements including the Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) Assessments, Post-Secondary Workforce Readiness, PSAT and SAT. The hard work of our teachers and students is showing results. As a district, our students saw a net gain of 27% more students perform at the highest two levels (Met Expectations and Exceeded Expectations) in English Language Arts/Literacy! This is the third consecutive year of increased performance in ELA! In math, our students improved for a net gain of 14%. As a district, in English Language Arts/Literacy, MCSD students closed the gap to the state average by over 20 points. MCSD students reduced the gap to the state average by eight points in science.

Each element is measured in two ways. First is Status Scores. Status is the score achieved by students and falls into five levels defined by Colorado Department of Education — Did Not Yet Meet Expectations, Partially Met Expectations, Approached Expectations, Met Expectations or Exceeded Expectations. The second way each element is measured is Growth Scores. Growth Scores are the measure of students’ expected growth compared to their Colorado peers. I refer to this as the “value added” of our teachers.

For Status Scores, district-wide, fourth-grade students exceeded the state’s average percentage of students achieving in the top two levels in English language arts/literacy for the second year in a row. Also, district-wide, they were the first whole grade level to top the state average since our students began taking CMAS Assessments!

The 2018-19 Growth Measures were the best in four years! As a district, students exceeded the state average growth in English language arts/literacy. This is the second year for English language arts/literacy, district-wide, that MCSD exceeded the state average growth. Also, as a district, students exceeded the state average growth in math.

While it is clear we still have much work to do, I want to say congratulations and thank you to the staff, students, parents and community members who contributed to this result. As a reminder, starting this fall, MCSD adopted a new, evidence-based math curriculum for students kindergarten through grade 12. Teachers will engage in ongoing professional development to ensure the curriculum is being taught with fidelity. I am excited to see the positive results for our students moving forward. We will continue to work to ensure our teachers have the resources and professional development necessary to keep student achievement moving in a positive direction and give everyone a reason to be proud to say, “I choose Moffat County schools.”