David Corey: Vote Grobe to Yampa Valley Electric board

I would like to voice my support for Chuck Grobe to be elected as our representative to the Yampa Valley Electric Board.

Chuck has a great background in the electrical field. He’s been proven to be a leader.

Maybe he can bring some common sense to our co-op.

Please don’t toss that ballot. Every member can vote.

Moffat County and Carbon County in Wyoming seem to be low on the YVEA list of priorities, Chuck would help improve that mind set.

David Corey Sr.