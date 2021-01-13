David Bruce Cummings sworn in as city councilor Tuesday night

David Bruce Cummings (right) is sworn in by City Judge Jay Cranmer Tuesday night. (Joshua Carney / Craig Press)



A little under a month after Craig’s city council appointed him to fill a vacant seat, David Bruce Cummings was sworn in during Tuesday night’s meeting by City Judge Jay Cranmer.

Cummings took the oath of office in front of fellow councilors, staff, family, friends and community members inside the council chambers shortly after the start of the first meeting of the year.

The Craig resident filled the vacant seat of former councilor Tony Bohrer, who coincidentally was sworn into office as a county commissioner Tuesday morning at the Moffat County Courthouse.

“It [the swearing in ceremony] went by very quickly, but it was very exciting,” Cummings said. “This is something I’ve alluded to, something I’ve wanted to do for quite some time. To have it happen, it was just that feeling of finally reaching a goal; that’s what I felt in that moment. I couldn’t be happier.”

During his official ceremony making him a member of council, Cummings had his wife, daughter, and three grandchildren in the crowd. One of his grandson’s captured the special moment on his phone.

“That’s my little buddy,” Cummings said. “We do everything together.”

Having his family there in support meant the world to Cummings.

“The support from my family makes it possible for me to do this,” Cummings said. “To be there and show their support, it just solidifies that I know that I’m doing the right things.”

Following his oath of office, Cummings sat in between Mayor Jarrod Ogden and Councilor Steve Mazzuca during Tuesday night’s meeting, weighing in on a handful of topics. That opportunity to sit among councilors was very satisfying for Cummings.

“It was very satisfying to be part of this group that does a lot of work for this community,” Cummings said. I found that the main focus with the group, is how do we affect the citizens of our community and what do we do that’s best for them? It’s a good group to work with and I’m excited to really get to know them and work with them moving forward.“

Now that he’s officially a councilor, Cummings will take over a handful of advisory roles on local boards that Bohrer once held. That’s a positive for Cummings, considering he was part of some of the same boards years ago.

“Looking forward to getting back to some of things that I’ve done. As I’ve grown through my nonprofit experience in town, I’ve been on them [boards] at one time or another,” Cummings said. “It will be nice to reacquaint with those committees and move forward and create a positive impact in the community.”

jcarney@craigdailypress.com