Dave Ulrich: Moffat County School District prepped for a new year

I hope everyone is having a great summer! We have been busy all summer getting ready for the 2018-19 school year. It is an exciting time to be a Bulldog, and we want everyone in Moffat County to know about the great opportunities we provide for our students.

In that spirit, this year marks the beginning of our "I Choose Moffat County School District" efforts. Early next week, all community members will receive a mailing from the district with basic information about the upcoming school year, frequently used phone numbers and a calendar for your refrigerator. Throughout the year, you will see consistent references to the great things happening in our schools, including the following.

• The 2018-19 school year marks the second year of the nearly $1 million Early Literacy Grant from the Colorado Department of Education. This covers the cost of reading resources, provides professional development for teachers and includes two full-time literacy coaches.

• Due to the success of the iPad initiative for our fifth- through eighth-grade students, the board of education approved expanding the effort to include all high school students.

• During this school year, there will be a $350,000 investment in the high school's vocational-agricultural (vo-ag) building. The original, 40-year-old ventilation system will be replaced, and outdated and obsolete equipment will be upgraded to meet current industry standards. A third vo-ag teacher has been added to the staff to accommodate the growing program.

• All of our elementary schools will implement the Project Lead the Way Launch curriculum. PLTW Launch is a nationally recognized approach to engaging students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math related learning. According to the Colorado PLTW website, only 10 elementary schools in Colorado have implemented PLTW Launch to date. You can learn more at pltw.org/our-programs/pltw-launch.

• For the first time, the district will implement on-line registration! This will provide a convenient way for parents to enroll students for the 2018-19 school year and ensure we have accurate and up-to-date information for each student.

We are able to provide these opportunities while continuing to "live within our means" operationally. In June, the board of education passed a fiscally responsible budget that maintains a healthy reserve fund balance.

Moffat County School District has so much to offer our students. We are entering the second year of the MCSD Strategic Plan that ensures we are living our mission statement: to inspire and educate students to thrive in an environment of change.

I look forward to seeing all our students on Monday, Aug. 27!

Dave Ulrich is superintendent of the Moffat County School District.