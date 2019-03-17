Dale Fry: Tell CPW to make hunting ‘fair’ for everyone

Hunters applying for a Colorado limited big game license, and are not applying for a preference point only and DO NOT hunt turkey, small game, or fish are being penalized in this year's limited license draw.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has made a significant change in the requirements for the 2019 Limited License draw. This year, hunters must purchase a qualifying license (small game, turkey or small game/fishing combination) before they can apply for a limited big game license.

CPW's website states that Colorado hunters and anglers fund more than 70 percent of CPW's wildlife conservation and management programs through purchasing hunting and fishing licenses and habitat stamps. However, applications for preference points only do not contribute to the above programs. CPW is now requiring ALL limited license applicants to purchase a qualifying license to cover this oversight.

What this means is that if hunters apply for a limited big game license only, and have to buy a qualifying license that they do not intend to use, then they are paying the conservation fee TWICE, since that fee is already built into the price of the limited big game license.

The preference point only applications should have the conservation fee built into its price just like any other hunting or fishing license. Make hunting in Colorado fair for everyone!

Please contact Colorado Parks and Wildlife to let them know how you feel about this new requirement.

Dale Fry

Loveland