Dale and Andrea Camp: To our loyal customers and friends

We are excited to announce we are selling Great Divide Cleaning Service, effective June 12. Dale's brother, David Camp, will be buying the business. After having worked with us for many years, he has decided to change careers and take over as the new owner. We have confidence that his work ethic and attention to detail will be an asset and he will provide top-quality cleaning services.

Dale will continue to work closely with him to ensure he is comfortable with every aspect of the business, and we are so happy that we are turning it over to someone who will take pride in his work and make every effort to maintain the quality of customer service that is expected and deserved by our loyal customers.

We aren't leaving the community, however after 17 years, we feel it is time for us to embark on new adventures, and we look forward to what comes next in this new chapter.

Thank you all so much for your continued support and trust in us as we provided service to you in your homes and businesses. We are so grateful for the many opportunities this business has brought to our lives. We have met some amazing people and formed lasting friendships as people moved in and out of our community.

Again, thank you so much for the opportunity to serve you. We wouldn't have remained in business for so many years without you, our loyal customers and friends!

Dale and Andrea Camp

Recommended Stories For You

Great Divide Cleaning Service