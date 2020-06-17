Dairy Queen blizzard booth up and running in Craig
Ice cream options are very limited in Craig during throughout the year, but especially in the heat of summer. Fortunately for Craig residents, Dairy Queen in Steamboat Springs has changed that, for now.
On Wednesday, the Dairy Queen blizzard booth opened up between City Market and Elk Run Inn, offering residents sweet, savory treats that provide relief from the heat.
Shortly after opening Wednesday around lunch time, a line stretched from the booth well into the dirt lot between City Market and Elk Run Inn as residents looked to satisfy their sweet tooth.
Open Wednesday through Sunday through July 31 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., the booth will serve Oreo, cookie dough, M&M, and peanut butter cup blizzards. The booth accepts cash and cards.
