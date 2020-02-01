DA charges Kremmling police chief with multiple counts of misconduct, false reporting

Kremmling Police Chief Jamie Lucas reacts during a special town council meeting at Kremmling Town Hall in December.

Eli Pace/Sky-Hi News

KREMMLING — After an investigation into the actions of Kremmling Police Chief Jamie Lucas, the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has decided to press charges.

According to a Friday news release from the DA’s office, Lucas is facing 15 charges, including four counts each of first degree official misconduct, second degree official misconduct and official oppression, and three counts of false reporting to authorities.

All of the charges are misdemeanors with the exception of second degree official misconduct, which is a petty offense. A court date has not yet been set.

“The decision to file charges in this matter is based on the fundamental principle that the law applies equally to all persons, regardless of their occupation, and that we all share a common obligation to abide (by) the law,” District Attorney Matt Karzen said in the release.

A call to Lucas’ attorney seeking comment on Friday was unsuccessful.

Lucas was placed under investigation in December after allegations that he mishandled an animal abuse case, in which three juveniles are alleged to have killed a cat on a property outside Kremmling town limits in October.

Lucas previously confirmed he charged the juveniles with disturbing the peace on Nov. 5 and fined them $500 each through Kremmling’s municipal court system.

For each juvenile Lucas cited, he was charged with one count of first degree official misconduct, second degree official misconduct and official oppression, according to the complaint filed by the district attorney.

Lucas faces similar charges for a separate incident on Nov. 1.

The DA’s complaint also says Lucas was charged with three counts of false reporting to authorities for statements he made to the Fraser Winter Park Police Department during its investigation.

Lucas has maintained he is being targeted by the DA and that he investigated the animal abuse case with the permission of Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin. The town of Kremmling placed Lucas on paid administrative leave on Dec. 20.