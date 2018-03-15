Customers flock to Hayden shop to celebrate Pi Day

Where: 198 E. Lincoln Ave. Hayden When: 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed on Sundays Facebook: facebook.com/WildGooseGranary Website: wildgoosegranary.com Call: 970-276-4250 Email: wildgoosegranary@gmail.com

HAYDEN — Pies big and small tempted customers of Wild Goose Coffee at the Granary in Hayden on Wednesday, March 14, when people celebrate Pi — the mathematical constant that begins with the numbers 3.14.

The shop posted the following message:

“It’s Pi Day, and Wild Goose is serving pies to celebrate. So far, we have mixed berry pie, apple pie, chicken pot pie, sausage and egg pie. Coming up — lemon meringue and more. Circle on in, increase your circumference; the radius from your home to Wild Goose is short, and two pies are waiting for you. Come to think of it, the whole Hayden area can have a square meal (and some good coffee) if they get on the radius here for some pie. It will round out your whole day.”

Pi Day is not without its detractors; both dieters and some mathematics geeks shun the celebration.

“Pi Day is a lie day,” according to the headline on theverge.com. The post goes on to say, “π as a number is bad, and therefore, so is the entire misguided day dedicated to its celebration. … Instead of pi, we should celebrate tau, an alternative circle constant referred to by the Greek letter τ that equals 2π, or approximately 6.28.”

It’s not clear what food might honor tau day, but if it’s yummy, June 28 is just around the corner.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.