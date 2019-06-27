Culpepper & Merriweather Circus to return to Craig

Culpepper & Merriweather Circus will perform July 7 in Craig.

Courtesy Photo

The big thrills of the big top are in store for Craig residents as the circus comes to town in July.

Sponsored by the Craig Lions Club, the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus will give two performances at 2 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7 at Wyman Living History Museum, 94350 E. US Highway 40.

The Oklahoma-based show has been a regular feature in Craig in recent years. offering a traveling extravaganza with acrobats, clowns and a large menagerie just to name a few.

Between 9:30 and 10 a.m., spectators are welcome to watch the raising of the big top, complete with a free tour.

“This presentation offers a unique face-to- face opportunity for families, schools, and interested community members to meet and learn all about the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus family and includes a walking tour of the circus grounds,” said a news release from the organization. “Learn interesting facts about our performers, the history of our show and the different species of animals in our circus family. In this presentation we will also address topics such as hygiene, grooming and the veterinary care all of our animals receive.”

Advance tickets are available at Craig Chamber of Commerce at $12 for adults and $7 for seniors 65 and over and children ages 2 to 12. On the day of the show, tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for seniors and children. Children under 2 get in free.

For more information or to purchase discount tickets, call 866-BIGTOP6 (866-244-8676), prior to show day, before 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.