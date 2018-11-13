CSU Extension to hold estate planning workshop in Craig

CRAIG — CSU Extension's Leaving a Lasting Legacy farm and ranch succession and estate planning workshop will be held in from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, in Room 175 at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 W. Ninth St.

Learn to avoid making the mistakes many farmers and ranchers make when trying to determine how their ag business moves to the next generation in this fun and educational program.

Lunch is included in the $25 registration fee. For more information or to register for the workshop, call 970-879-0825, or visit rcextension.colostate.edu.