CSP warns of increased crashes during school year

As schools across the state begin, the Colorado State Patrol said in a press release that crashes near school zones will increase, as well. According to crash data, crashes are three times more common in school zones during drop-off and pick-up hours.

“Kids deserve extra caution,” Colonel Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the CSP, said in the press release. “Exercising patience in school zones is critical as it takes only seconds for a tragedy to happen. Drivers need to stay alert and plan for congested neighborhood streets around our schools.”

CSP data showed that pick up times between 3-6 p.m. were the most dangerous, and Friday was the peak day of the week to see crashes near school buildings.

The leading factors for crashes in school safety zones were inattentive driving, following too closely and failure to yield the right of way. Out of the crashes in school safety zones investigated by the CSP, 11% resulted in injury and 89% were property damage.

Moffat County was not in the top three counties where these crashes were most frequent. Jefferson, El Paso and Adams county rounded out the top of the list provided by CSP.