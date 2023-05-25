CSP, local law enforcement warn drivers about increased patrols for Grand Old West Days
Colorado State Patrol will be running a multi-agency operation on the highways in Northwestern Colorado for Grand Old West Days over the Memorial Day weekend.
According to CSP, officers will focus on lane violations to reduce crashes on the highways as state troopers are working with Craig Police and the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office with extra patrols out looking for impaired and dangerous drivers.
