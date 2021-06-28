Cross-country cyclist troupe to stop in Craig

Journey for Hope cyclists are pictured here on a ride in this courtesy photo. The group will arrive in Craig on the way from San Francisco to Washington, D.C. Thursday.

Courtesy photo

Craig will be the stop for one group journey between the Golden Gate Bridge and the U.S. Capital.

The Journey of Hope North team, a group of 22 cross-country bicyclists and four crew members, will stop in Craig Thursday as part of their 63-day, 3,700-mile bicycle ride from San Francisco to Washington, D.C., according to a release from the group.

The team will be at the Boys and Girls Club of Craig and Loudy Simpson Park Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The cyclists are members of the college fraternity Pip Kappa Phi from across the country, and the Journey of Hope is organized by the Ability Experience, which raises awareness and support for people with disabilities, the release said.

“Friendship Visits along the route will allow team members the opportunities to engage and develop friendships with the community members for whom they are riding,” the release reads. “On Thursday, the team will arrive to the Boys and Girls Club of Craig, where they are lodging for the night, before stopping at Loudy Simpson Park for a potluck dinner and friendship visit with Horizons.”

The stop will come after 120 miles of cycling that day, which will be Day 19 of their 63 days on the road. They’ll head in the direction of Steamboat Springs Friday morning.