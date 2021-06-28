Cross-country cyclist troupe to stop in Craig
Craig will be the stop for one group journey between the Golden Gate Bridge and the U.S. Capital.
The Journey of Hope North team, a group of 22 cross-country bicyclists and four crew members, will stop in Craig Thursday as part of their 63-day, 3,700-mile bicycle ride from San Francisco to Washington, D.C., according to a release from the group.
The team will be at the Boys and Girls Club of Craig and Loudy Simpson Park Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The cyclists are members of the college fraternity Pip Kappa Phi from across the country, and the Journey of Hope is organized by the Ability Experience, which raises awareness and support for people with disabilities, the release said.
“Friendship Visits along the route will allow team members the opportunities to engage and develop friendships with the community members for whom they are riding,” the release reads. “On Thursday, the team will arrive to the Boys and Girls Club of Craig, where they are lodging for the night, before stopping at Loudy Simpson Park for a potluck dinner and friendship visit with Horizons.”
The stop will come after 120 miles of cycling that day, which will be Day 19 of their 63 days on the road. They’ll head in the direction of Steamboat Springs Friday morning.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
‘In the right place’: Ryan Fritz — Moffat County’s first responder of the year — is right where he’s supposed to be, protecting his community
For the last 12 years, Ryan Fritz has taken pride in protecting his community and keeping it safe here in the city of Craig as a member of the Craig Police Department.