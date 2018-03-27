Criminal craft project: On the record March 26

Craig Police Department

Monday, March 26



10:37 a.m. In the 2000 block of West Victory Way, a business reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill during the weekend. This is the first of any counterfeit denomination recently reported in the area.

12:50 p.m. Near the intersection of East 11th and Washington streets, a traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a 28-year-old Craig man, who was charged with violation of bail bonds and two counts for possession dangerous, illegal weapons — an extendable baton and a padlock and chain wrapped in cloth.

3:31 p.m. On the 500 block of First Avenue West, officers responded to a report of a possible burglary. The passenger window of a Chevy Ventura was broken.



4:02 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of computer fraud. No crime was found.



6:31 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a crash resulting in property damage. A black jeep ran into the front of a blue truck.

7:10 p.m. On the 1200 block of Marianna Way, a woman called to file a complaint of theft against another woman. The matter is under investigation.

9:12 p.m. Near the Centennial Mall, police received a report of a disturbance. A grandfather and his adult grandson were arguing.

9:15 p.m. Near Centennial Mall, officers responded to a report of a suspicious man in a hooded sweatshirt, shorts and a backpack hanging around a business. An RV pulled up, and the man moved on.



9:34 p.m. In the 500 block of Taylor Street, officers investigated a report of a party with underage drinking. They found no evidence of juveniles drinking alcohol.

11:08 p.m. In the 600 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to reports of a suspicious person. A man was heard using vulgar language and running toward City Market. No property damages were found, and officers were unable to locate the cursing man.



11:27 p.m. In the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, Officers responded to a woman who called to report a threat. She had been threatened with a beating and reported that someone was messing with her car and set off the alarm.