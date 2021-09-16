Smith charged formally with attempted murder in the 2nd degree, felony menacing

Justin Smith, 31 of Craig, was charged Thursday morning in court with attempted murder in the second degree and felony menacing.

Smith, appearing by phone for his arraignment hearing before Judge Brittany Schneider, did not enter a plea on the charges, the first of which carries a potential maximum penalty of up to 32 years in the Department of Corrections and $750,000 in fines, plus 5 years of mandatory parole.

Schneider said the charges were filed Wednesday. Smith’s next court date is Sept. 30 at 2 p.m.

Smith turned himself in Monday on a warrant that says he stabbed a man at least three times when the man entered a house in which Smith was staying the night of July 19 or morning of July 20. The victim and two witnesses told police that Smith seemed to be under the influence, possibly of drugs at the time. There was a limited acquaintance between Smith and the victim, and a slightly more familiar acquaintance between Smith and at least one of the witnesses, according to testimony in the warrant affidavit.

Smith had not yet retained a defense attorney, but he was instructed on how to contact a public defender Thursday morning.

Menacing, a class 5 felony with which Smith is also charged, carries a maximum possible penalty of up to 3 years in the Department of Corrections, $100,000 in fines and 2 years of mandatory parole.

Schneider reported during the hearing that a protection order had been issued and signed.