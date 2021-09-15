Smith, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, bonds out Wednesday, arraignment set for Thursday

Justin Smith posted a $10,000 surety bond Wednesday at a bail hearing after he was booked into Moffat County jail on suspicion of attempted murder. Smith’s arraignment hearing is set for Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m.

Smith, 31 of Craig, turned himself in Tuesday after a warrant for his arrest was issued on suspicion that he stabbed a victim who has requested not to be named.

The incident occurred close to midnight the night of July 19 or morning of July 20. The victim and two witnesses said the victim entered a family member’s house to find Smith there. They testified that Smith pointed a gun at the eventual victim, which they said was taken from him by the victim, before stabbing the victim several times in the torso.

Witnesses, including the victim, testified that Smith appeared to be under the influence, possibly of drugs.

The victim, a Craig man who told police he knew Smith but considered him “less than an acquaintance,” survived after being treated at Memorial Regional Hospital and later flown to Grand Junction for further treatment.

Smith is suspected of attempted murder in the second degree and felony menacing. He will presumably be formally charged at the arraignment Thursday morning.