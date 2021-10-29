Sexually violent predator locates in Craig

Joseph Lee Guseman



Joseph Lee Guseman, who is listed as a sexually violent predator, has moved to Aspen Ave. in Craig, according to a release from the Craig Police Department.

Law enforcement is required to notify the community about individuals who have been convicted of certain sex crimes throughout the course of their lives following release from incarceration.

Guseman was convicted of sex assault on a child as someone in a position of trust.

The release reminds residents that, “vigilantism, harassment, threats or intimidation of the offer is counter-productive to the best interest and safety of the community. Such activity is criminal and subjects could face prosecution.”

