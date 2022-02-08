Repeat offender transferred to state penitentiary following several convictions

John Gates

Courtesy Colorado Department of Corrections

John Gates, a Craig man charged with multiple felonies related to crimes in the county, has been transferred from Moffat County Jail to the Colorado Department of Corrections facility in Cañon City, where he will stay a total of five years for previous crimes.

Gates, 39, was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in relation to crimes that occurred last week. During that incident, an affidavit alleges, Gates was in possession of a 5-inch Bowie knife. Because of Gates’s previous felony charges and convictions, he is legally not allowed to possess and/or purchase firearms or other weapons. Before that night, Gates had been out on bond totaling $27,500.

He was sentenced last week to three years in the Department of Corrections with credit for ten days for a series of charges not related to last week’s incident. This sentence will run concurrent to sentences to yet another batch of charges, for a total of five years. His estimated parole eligibility date is June 12, 2023.

Gates will appear in court again on March 1 at 2:30 p.m. for the alleged incident from Jan. 31.