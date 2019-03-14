Passerby arrested on five counts of child abuse, other drugs and weapons charges: On the Record — March 12 and March 13

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, March 12

12:37 a.m. Near the intersection of East Victory Way and Legion Street, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person. Craig police said they found a party laying, napping next to the road. Craig police said the person was checked out, found to be ok and allowed to continue onto California.

1:09 a.m. Near the intersection of East Thirteenth Street and Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a curfew complaint/violation. Craig police said a juvenile female was issued a citation on curfew charges and was taken back to her mother.

6:37 a.m. On the 1300 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a fraud call. Craig police said a possible counterfeit bill was turned into police at the west Kum & Go.

11:39 a.m. On the 300 block of Cedar Court, police in Craig responded to a drug violation/incident call arresting a 39-year-old suspect, who was in a vehicle with five children, on charges of unlawful possession of cocaine and heroin, possession of a deadly weapon (a possible sawed-off shotgun), unlawful distribution, five counts of child abuse, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Craig police said all five children are in the custody of social services.

12:19 p.m. On the 1900 block of Baker Drive, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller made a theft report to police and they continue to investigate.

2:23 p.m. Police in Craig executed a warrant, but no additional information was available Thursday.

3:26 p.m. On the 900 block of West Eighth Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they responded to a traffic accident with no injuries and minor damage. At least one citation was issued, according to police.

4:55 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said they responded to the possible theft of a coat at Walmart and at least one male party was given a trespass notice after the coat was recovered.

Wednesday, March 13

6:15 a.m. At Memorial Regional Health emergency room, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person call. Craig police said they responded to a 23-year-old female, possibly a victim of domestic violence, with a cut hand at the emergency room. Police said they were unable to confirm a crime had occurred, so the female was treated and released.

7:33 a.m. Police in Craig executed a warrant. Craig police said they arrested a male subject on distribution and illegal weapons charges.

8:53 a.m. On the 700 block of Hospital Loop, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash. Craig police said they responded to the accident to find no injuries, minor damage, and no party was issued a citation.

11:45 a.m. At Craig's City Park, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash. Craig police said they responded to the traffic accident to find a male party hit a tree with a Dodge pickup. Police said the driver possibly attempted to leave the scene and charges are pending against the driver.

11:49 p.m. Near the intersection of West Sixth Street and Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to an unknown problem call. Craig police said they issued a citation to a male juvenile on curfew charges and the juvenile was released to his parents.