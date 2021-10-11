One driver injured, transported to hospital after Sunday afternoon crash

A Sunday afternoon crash at Finley Lane and Victory Way left two people injured and one person in the hospital.

According to the Craig Police Department, the at-fault driver in a two-vehicle crash was transported to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Police responded to Finley and Victory a little after 2:30 p.m. to find a driver who had been headed east on Victory had tried to turn left, or north, on Finley in front of a westbound vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle turning north, a female, was found to be at fault and was cited for careless driving.

A passenger in the westbound vehicle was also injured, but police said that individual was not transported to the hospital Sunday afternoon.