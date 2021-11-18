Judge denies bond reduction for Kemp, who is charged with 8 felonies in Moffat County

Skyler Kemp



Skyler Kemp appeared in court Thursday afternoon from a virtual meeting room in Moffat County Jail as his lawyer argued to reduce the alleged serial burglar’s bond to a total of $20,000. That request was denied by the court.

Judge Brittany Schneider heard an argument from defense that Kemp — who is charged with eight felonies in Moffat County — deserved a reduction in bond from an aggregated $60,000 in Moffat County to a total of $20,000 for the Moffat County charges. Kemp is also facing an additional $8,000 in bonds in Rio Blanco and Garfield counties, combined.

Schneider declined the motion, leaving bond as previously set.

Kemp, 24, was arrested Oct. 25 on the belief of police that he was responsible for a series of thefts and burglaries from homes and parked cars. He has since been charged with two counts of trespassing, three counts of burglary, one count of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of theft of between $2,000 and $5,000, and a series of misdemeanors for thefts of less-valuable property.

The total bond is $60,000 in part because bonds were set for each individual charge. Defense argued that the alleged crimes could be viewed as a continuing course of behavior and suggested setting bond with that in mind. But the prosecution argued otherwise, suggesting the egregiousness and repetitive nature of the alleged crimes lent more concern to public safety and to flight risk.

In spite of the defense’s argument that Kemp’s parole and his girlfriend’s recent pregnancy gave more credence to the defendant’s likelihood to remain in town, the judge agreed with the prosecution.

“These affidavits show a pattern, but I’m hesitant to say it’s a single criminal episode,” Schneider said Thursday. “Given the number of charges and the seriousness of the offenses and the possible sentence, I find the judges who set the bonds set them appropriately. I’m declining to reduce bonds in these cases.”

The court scheduled Kemp to appear for a virtual preliminary hearing Dec. 22 at 9 a.m.