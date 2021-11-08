High-speed chase Thursday night ends with crash into Moffat County Fairgrounds pavilion

The Moffat County Fairgrounds pavilion took the brunt of a high-speed chase through Craig on Thursday night that ended with the driver in the hospital and arrested on five counts, including a felony.

A 29-year-old female was the alleged driver of a Volkswagen Jetta that, following a series of interactions with police across the city, found itself crashed into the northwest corner of the pavilion at the fairgrounds.

The woman was arrested there before being transported by ambulance to the hospital, according to a warrantless arrest affidavit sworn to by Craig Police officer Tracy Mendoza.

Mendoza’s affidavit indicates that, while patrolling near the McDonald’s on Victory Way just before 8 p.m., the officer observed a vehicle traveling westbound on Victory Way erratically. When the officer saw the vehicle make a turn onto Mack Lane without using a turn signal, he said he attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver didn’t stop.

After the driver of the Jetta turned into the west Kum-and-Go and exited back onto Victory Way, Mendoza’s statement said he turned on his siren, but the driver of the Jetta accelerated away from the police cruiser eastbound on Victory Way at “a high rate of speed.” After the Jetta began traveling east on Victory Way beyond Ranney Street, which is the wrong way on the one-way portion of Victory, the officer ended the pursuit and called in the details on the car.

About 10 minutes later, the vehicle was identified by other officers at 4th Street and Yampa Avenue, allegedly passing unsafely on Yampa Avenue and speeding. Several officers responded to the dead end at Yampa Avenue south of 4th street to find the Jetta facing north. According to the affidavit, the driver turned east on 4th Street and attempted to elude the officers again before crashing into the pavilion.

The driver was identified then by officers at the scene. During an interview with an officer at the hospital, the driver admitted, per the sworn statement, to having drunk two beers and being in the process of drinking a third. She also admitted to having smoked some marijuana that day.

An inventory of the car performed by police reportedly turned up a half-drunk bottle of beer and multiple marijuana joints, the statement indicated.

According to the affidavit, CSP Dispatch informed officers that the driver’s driving status was revoked – vehicular assault.

The driver was arrested on vehicular eluding creating a substantial risk of bodily injury by operating a vehicle in a reckless manner, a class-5 felony, as well as three misdemeanors and a traffic infraction.