High-speed chase starting in Craig ends with 2 in custody, 1 at large

Joshua Milligan

Courtesy Moffat County Sheriff's Office

A high-speed car chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies began in Craig Thursday afternoon, involved a crash with another vehicle inside city limits, and continued beyond county lines. While two occupants of the suspect vehicle, including its original driver, were taken into custody Thursday evening, Joshua Milligan, who took over as the driver on a country road, remains at large.

Milligan, 32, of Craig, was a passenger in a car being driven by Michael Gillikin, 29. Hanna James, 21, was also in the car when Moffat County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop the vehicle at roughly 4:30 p.m. at the Victory Way and Barclay Street corner in Craig, according to a release from the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office.

Milligan, the release states, is wanted on several felony warrants and a pending Colorado Department of Corrections sentence.

Gillikin drove away from deputies, the release reads, “at a high rate of speed,” traveling west on Victory Way. He drove the car into ongoing traffic at the intersection of Victory Way and Green Street, crashing into another vehicle, but did not stop. He continued west on U.S. Highway 40 beyond city limits. The driver of the bystander vehicle was not injured, the release indicates.

“During the pursuit, Gillikin maintained high speeds, drove recklessly, and drove into the opposing lane of traffic forcing vehicles off the roadway,” the release reads. “Deputies terminated the pursuit at about milepost 88.”

The release reads that about half an hour later, deputies again encountered the vehicle close to milepost 1 on Moffat County Road 174. The vehicle was then being driven by Milligan, with James and Milliken still in the car.

An attempted stop by deputies was unsuccessful, and Milligan returned to Highway 40 and headed west, driving recklessly at more than 100 miles per hour, per the release.

Gilligan turned south on Moffat County Road 57 and into Rio Blanco County, continuing south on Rio Blanco County Road 7 with deputies still in pursuit until about milepost 8, where he drove the vehicle off an embankment and fled on foot. Deputies took Gillikin and James into custody at that point.

Sheriff’s deputies from both Moffat and Rio Blanco counties pursued Milligan until after dark, but were unable to apprehend him. He remains at large as of midday Friday.

Gillikin and James were booked into Moffat County Jail Thursday evening. Gillikin was booked on felony vehicular eluding, failure to notify police of an accident and failure to give information and/or aid after damaging another vehicle. James was booked on active warrants and possession of a controlled substance.