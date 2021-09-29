Dinosaur man facing charges of child sex assault, exploitation

A 33-year-old Dinosaur man will be arraigned Thursday afternoon in Moffat County Combined Courts facing five felony charges, all relating to sexual assault on children.

James Chamberlain’s arrest affidavit lists three class 3 felonies — sex assault on a child by one in a position of trust, sexual exploitation of a child relating to the creation of pornographic material, and sexual exploitation of a child relating to the production of pornographic material. Chamberlain also faces class 4 and class 5 felony charges related to the same alleged offenses.

Chamberlain was booked into the Moffat County Jail Sept. 23. Bail was set at $10,000, but as of Wednesday late afternoon, no bond had been posted. Chamberlain’s arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to the affidavit filed the day after his arrest, Chamberlain admitted to police that he was the adult male in a video stored on Chamberlain’s cell phone that was viewed by police, as well as multiple other videos.

The video viewed by police was described in the affidavit in extremely graphic terms.

The video featured a male identified as Chamberlain, performing an auto-erotic sex act over a child while the child lay naked from the waist down on a bed, per the affidavit. Police described the child as appearing to be “extremely prepubescent” in the report.

Chamberlain admitted to police at the time of his arrest and in a later interview to having made several more videos of similar nature involving the same child over a period of two to three months, the affidavit states.

Chamberlain told police that he thought he had deleted the videos and didn’t realize they were still on his phone. He also told police that he’s been trading child pornography for about a year and a half using an app called Kick. He said, per the affidavit, that he has approximately 30 videos on his phone depicting sexual acts with children, presumably filmed by and featuring individuals other than Chamberlain himself.