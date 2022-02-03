Craig woman charged with identity theft, cashing stolen checks

Madison Reed



A Craig woman has been charged with six felonies in connection with identity theft and fraud incidents that happened in November of 2021.

Madison Reed was arrested on Jan. 31 and has been charged with two drug felonies, identity theft, theft with value of $2,000 to $5,000, conspiracy to commit felony and criminal possession of a financial transaction device (4-plus devices issued to at least two different account holders).

Officer Grant Laehr, who wrote the warrantless arrest affidavit, responded to the first alleged incident on Dec. 6 at the Bank of Colorado for a report of fraud.

According to the affidavit, a female — believed to be 22-year-old Reed according to a witness — deposited four checks electronically in the early hours of Nov. 23, totaling $3,550. Those checks had previously been reported stolen to the Moffat County Sheriff’s Department in October.

Another female party, whose identity was redacted in the affidavit, allegedly immediately withdrew $500 cash and spent several thousand dollars at City Market and Walmart. In ATM footage, the person made an attempt to cover her face with a mask and sunglasses but was recognizable once the face covering fell.

The first purchase was completed at Walmart at 6:15 a.m. for $8.58. This was allegedly immediately followed by four separate purchases at City Market starting at 9:53 a.m. Those purchases were for transactions of $1,101, $500, $76.66 and $232.

Two days later, there were two ATM withdrawals for $403 and $103 from two separate banks in Craig.

On Nov. 26, an unidentified party allegedly attempted to cash a $1,500 check from Reed’s account. The affidavit reads that someone had since spoken to Reed about the issues with her account, and Reed allegedly replied that her card had been stolen. Laehr wrote that Reed admitted to knowing that others were using her bank account to deposit fraudulent checks and expected to profit. However, when she allegedly realized that she would not profit, she completed a check for her account in an attempt to obtain her share of the fraudulent money.

The reporting officer compared signatures from Reed when she opened her account with handwriting on the checks from Nov. 23 and alleges that they appear to be from the same person. The reporting officer wrote that the City Market and ATM withdrawals were from another party other than Reed.

Reed was arrested during a traffic stop on Jan. 31 for multiple drug offenses.

Reed will appear in court for a plea hearing Feb. 10 at 8:30 a.m. She was booked into Moffat County Jail Jan. 31, and posted bond Thursday on a $2,000 cash surety bond with an added $5,000 personal recognizance bond.