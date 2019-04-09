Craig Walmart parking lot pole stalwart in collision with car: On the Record — April 8

Craig Police Department

Friday, April 5

4:33 a.m. Craig police responded to a call reporting debris in the road. Craig police said they found a 55-gallon drum in the roadway and notified the road and bridge department for its removal.

12:19 p.m. At Craig's City Park, Craig police responded to an animal complaint. Craig police said the dog's owner was located and warned about their dog being at large. Craig community services responded

1:01 p.m. At the library in Craig, police executed a warrant. Officers said they arrested a 38-year-old Craig man on a warrant from another agency. Craig police also arrested the man on charges of violation of a restraining order and driving under restraint.

6:15 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, Craig police responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said a vehicle at Walmart struck a concrete pole severely damaging the vehicle and the pole, but there were no injuries.

9:38 p.m. Craig police responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said they responded to a verbal domestic dispute at some local apartments, but were able to mediate the dispute before clearing the call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police responded to at least 34 calls for service on Sunday.