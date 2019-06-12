Craig police respond to squatter living in home: On the Record — June 11

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, June 11

1:03 a.m. On the 600 block of Conner Drive, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they assisted EMS personnel in a possible overdose case.

7:54 a.m. Near the intersection of East Seventh Street and Ashley Road, police in Craig responded to an animal complaint call. A caller reported two vicious dogs at large. Community service officers issued the owner a citation.

12:47 p.m. On the 200 block of East Eighth Street, police in Craig responded to a property found/recovered call. A resident found a bicycle and turned it over to police.

1:41 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a warrant call. A 25-year-old Steamboat Springs man was arrested on warrant from an outside law enforcement agency.

3:33 p.m. On the 500 block of Breeze Street, police in Craig responded to an alarm call. Craig police said they responded to a panic alarm at the Department of Human Services that was determined to be a false alarm.

8:18 p.m. On the 600 block of Conner Drive, police in Craig responded to a trespass call. A caller reported someone living in a home that should not be living there and police continue to investigate.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 43 calls for service on Monday.

