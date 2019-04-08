Craig PD steps up traffic enforcement: On the Record — April 5 through April 7

Craig Police Department

Friday, April 5

9:37 a.m. On the 3000 block of West Sixth Street, city employees responded to a code enforcement call.

11:13 a.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Ledford Street, Craig police responded to a traffic stop. Police in Craig responded to at least six additional traffic stops Friday.

12:45 p.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, Craig police responded to a drug violation/incident call.

1:40 p.m. Craig police responded to a domestic violence call.

4:38 p.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, Craig police responded to a hit and run crash call.

4:57 p.m. Near the East Kum & Go, Craig police responded to a theft call.

7:53 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, Craig police responded to a harassment call.

10:43 p.m. On the 700 block of School Street, Craig police responded to a trespass call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police responded to at least 62 calls for service on Friday.

Saturday, April 6

2:10 a.m. Craig police responded to a domestic violence call.

2:08 p.m. At the East Kum & Go, Craig police responded to a theft call.

8:09 p.m. On the 400 block of Sandrock Drive, Craig police responded to a hit and run crash with injuries call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police responded to at least 49 calls for service on Saturday.

Sunday, April 7

3:22 a.m. Near the intersection of Washington Street and East Eighth Street, Craig police responded to a possible drunk driver call.

4:34 a.m. Craig police responded to a domestic violence call. Police in Craig responded to at least one additional domestic violence call Sunday.

6:16 p.m. At the Centennial Mall of Craig, Craig police responded to a property found/recovered call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police responded to at least 30 calls for service on Sunday.

Editor's note: Craig police were not immediately available Monday, April 8 to provide additional details on the weekend's incidents.