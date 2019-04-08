Craig PD steps up traffic enforcement: On the Record — April 5 through April 7
April 8, 2019
Craig Police Department
Friday, April 5
9:37 a.m. On the 3000 block of West Sixth Street, city employees responded to a code enforcement call.
11:13 a.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Ledford Street, Craig police responded to a traffic stop. Police in Craig responded to at least six additional traffic stops Friday.
12:45 p.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, Craig police responded to a drug violation/incident call.
1:40 p.m. Craig police responded to a domestic violence call.
4:38 p.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, Craig police responded to a hit and run crash call.
4:57 p.m. Near the East Kum & Go, Craig police responded to a theft call.
7:53 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, Craig police responded to a harassment call.
10:43 p.m. On the 700 block of School Street, Craig police responded to a trespass call.
According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police responded to at least 62 calls for service on Friday.
Saturday, April 6
2:10 a.m. Craig police responded to a domestic violence call.
2:08 p.m. At the East Kum & Go, Craig police responded to a theft call.
8:09 p.m. On the 400 block of Sandrock Drive, Craig police responded to a hit and run crash with injuries call.
According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police responded to at least 49 calls for service on Saturday.
Sunday, April 7
3:22 a.m. Near the intersection of Washington Street and East Eighth Street, Craig police responded to a possible drunk driver call.
4:34 a.m. Craig police responded to a domestic violence call. Police in Craig responded to at least one additional domestic violence call Sunday.
6:16 p.m. At the Centennial Mall of Craig, Craig police responded to a property found/recovered call.
According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police responded to at least 30 calls for service on Sunday.
Editor's note: Craig police were not immediately available Monday, April 8 to provide additional details on the weekend's incidents.
