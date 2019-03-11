Craig man arrested on DUI, other charges: On the Record — March 8 through 10

Craig Police Department

Friday, March 8

3:56 a.m. At the Loaf N Jug, police in Craig responded to a trespass report. A male suspect was issued a trespass notice.

9:24 a.m. Near the intersection of Russell and East Sixth streets, police responded to a property damage crash call. The incident is under investigation.

9:40 a.m. On the 200 block of South Colorado Highway 13, police responded to an assault report and cited a 58-year-old Craig resident on charges of third-degree assault.

12:11 p.m. In Craig, police to a report of a possible sex crime. The reporting party made a complaint about a possibly sexually imbalanced male Craig resident.

6:27 p.m. At the Davis House, police responded to a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers mitigated a domestic violence incident.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, there were 49 calls for service throughout the day Friday.

Saturday, March 9

6:31 a.m. On the 400 block of East Fourth Street, police responded to a theft report. A male party reported friends had been staying at his residence, and personal belongings were missing.

10:54 a.m. On the 1400 block of Barclay Street, police responded to an animal complaint. A Craig resident's dog reportedly jumped the fence, and the reporting party wanted police to warn dog's owner.

5:32 p.m. Near the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Load Out Liquor, police responded to a report of a possible drunken driver. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

8:21 p.m. On the 300 block of Washington Street, police responded to a report of a disturbance.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, there were 35 calls for service throughout the day Saturday.

Sunday, March 10

3:10 a.m. On the 500 block of Ledford Street, police conducted a traffic stop and arrested a 43-year-old Craig man on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se, and careless driving.

2:03 p.m. On the 900 block of Colorado Street, police responded to a property damage crash. Upon arrival, officers found a collision between a Ford Explorer and a four-door Chevy with no injuries. There was no airbag deployment, and both vehicles were drivable. No citations were issued.

4:58 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police responded to a theft report. Officers made contact with a male subject who allegedly possessed stolen property.

10:09 p.m. On the 600 block of East Fourth Street, police conducted a traffic stop and issued a citation to a 49-year-old male on suspicion of theft.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, there were 35 calls for service throughout the day Sunday.