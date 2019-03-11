Craig man arrested on DUI, other charges: On the Record — March 8 through 10
March 11, 2019
Craig Police Department
Friday, March 8
3:56 a.m. At the Loaf N Jug, police in Craig responded to a trespass report. A male suspect was issued a trespass notice.
9:24 a.m. Near the intersection of Russell and East Sixth streets, police responded to a property damage crash call. The incident is under investigation.
9:40 a.m. On the 200 block of South Colorado Highway 13, police responded to an assault report and cited a 58-year-old Craig resident on charges of third-degree assault.
12:11 p.m. In Craig, police to a report of a possible sex crime. The reporting party made a complaint about a possibly sexually imbalanced male Craig resident.
Recommended Stories For You
6:27 p.m. At the Davis House, police responded to a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers mitigated a domestic violence incident.
According to the Craig Police Department incident log, there were 49 calls for service throughout the day Friday.
Saturday, March 9
6:31 a.m. On the 400 block of East Fourth Street, police responded to a theft report. A male party reported friends had been staying at his residence, and personal belongings were missing.
10:54 a.m. On the 1400 block of Barclay Street, police responded to an animal complaint. A Craig resident's dog reportedly jumped the fence, and the reporting party wanted police to warn dog's owner.
5:32 p.m. Near the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Load Out Liquor, police responded to a report of a possible drunken driver. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
8:21 p.m. On the 300 block of Washington Street, police responded to a report of a disturbance.
According to the Craig Police Department incident log, there were 35 calls for service throughout the day Saturday.
Sunday, March 10
3:10 a.m. On the 500 block of Ledford Street, police conducted a traffic stop and arrested a 43-year-old Craig man on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se, and careless driving.
2:03 p.m. On the 900 block of Colorado Street, police responded to a property damage crash. Upon arrival, officers found a collision between a Ford Explorer and a four-door Chevy with no injuries. There was no airbag deployment, and both vehicles were drivable. No citations were issued.
4:58 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police responded to a theft report. Officers made contact with a male subject who allegedly possessed stolen property.
10:09 p.m. On the 600 block of East Fourth Street, police conducted a traffic stop and issued a citation to a 49-year-old male on suspicion of theft.
According to the Craig Police Department incident log, there were 35 calls for service throughout the day Sunday.