Craig man arrested again, this time facing new felony charges

John Gates



Police say a Craig man already out on multiple felony charges violated terms of bail again after being stopped on Monday night at the Kum & Go station on the east side of town.

John Gates, 39, has been charged with four felony counts of violation of bail bond conditions while on bond for a felony offense, one felony charge of possessing a weapon while being a previous offender, and eight misdemeanor charges.

In the warrantless affidavit report, Officer Dalton Caudell stated that Gates allegedly tried to hide from him when Caudell approached a vehicle Gates was traveling in during a routine patrol. After asking Gates to exit the vehicle, Caudell noticed that Gates was allegedly fiddling with something in his left pocket.

Caudell wrote at the time, he did not see any weapon on Gate’s person, but after beginning a search of the vehicle that Gates was traveling in, Caudell said he located a 5-inch Bowie knife in the passenger floorboard. He wrote that the knife was located where Gates had been allegedly reaching when he exited the vehicle.

Because of Gates’s previous felony charges and convictions, he is legally not allowed to possess and/or purchase firearms or other weapons. He also cannot possess or consume alcoholic beverages. At the time of his arrest, Gates had a blood alcohol level of 0.047. Before Monday night, Gates had been out on bond totalling $27,500. He also has seven restraining orders against him.

Caudell also requested that Gates be held without bond due to his alleged repeated behavior.

“John has continually shown that he cannot, or will not comply with court ordered protection orders,” Caudell wrote. “Since April of 2021, John has accumulated over 37 violations of mandatory protection orders and has accumulated 11 new cases. He has a significant, continued pattern of domestic violence and qualified for habitual (domestic violence) offender. John has a pattern of carrying weapons that he is prohibited from possessing, and typically carries them concealed.”

Gates will appear in court Feb. 8 at 11:30 a.m. to be arraigned.