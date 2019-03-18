Craig cops respond to several weekend vandalism, theft calls: On the Record — March 15 through March 17

Craig Police Department

Friday, March 15

12:52 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Sixth Street, police in Craig responded to a drug violation/incident.

1:26 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a civil problem call.

3:39 p.m. Near the intersection of West Sixth Street and Westridge Road, police in Craig responded to a property found/recovered call.

4:58 p.m. On the 300 block of Colorado Street, police in Craig responded to a vandalism call.

7:20 p.m. Near the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Stock Drive, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop.

Saturday, March 16

10:57 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a warrant call.

11:39 a.m. On the 800 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a weapon violation.

2:45 p.m. On the 300 block of East Sixth Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call.

7:36 p.m. On the 400 block of Tucker Street, police in Craig responded to a stolen vehicle call.

7:37 p.m. On the 600 block of Legion Street, police in Craig made contact with a pedestrian.

9:38 p.m. On the 1000 block of Breeze Street, police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call.

Sunday, March 17

9:19 a.m. On the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a theft call.

11:04 a.m. On the 500 block of Rose Street, police in Craig checked the welfare of a Craig resident.

11:44 a.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call.

1:18 p.m. On the 600 block of Pershing Street, police in Craig responded to a vandalism call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police responded to at least 37 calls for service on Friday, 37 calls for service on Saturday and 32 calls for service on Sunday.

Editor's note: Craig police were not immediately available Monday, March 18 to provide additional details on the weekend's incidents.