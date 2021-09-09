BREAKING: Ex-Craig city councilman MacKenzie guilty of 3 child sex-related felony charges

Brian MacKenzie — the ex-city councilman for the city of Craig who was arrested in October, 2019 and charged with luring, sexually exploiting and attempting to sexually assault a child — was found guilty by a jury of all three charges in Jefferson County court Thursday morning.

MacKenzie was caught in an undercover sting operation near Denver nearly two years ago, when Jefferson County sheriffs said he was attempting to make contact with an underaged girl he believed he met on the internet. A sheriff’s investigator was posing as the girl.

Thursday, on the charges of internet luring of a child, internet sexual exploitation of a child and criminal attempt – sexual assault of a child, MacKenzie was found guilty.

MacKenzie bonded out of jail after pleading not guilty to the charges in 2019, and his trial was postponed several times over nearly two years before finally undergoing jury scrutiny Tuesday and Wednesday. MacKenzie had waived his right to a speedy trial in early 2020, and COVID-19 also contributed to the delays.

MacKenzie will return for a sentencing hearing Nov. 12 at 1 p.m.. MacKenzie stands to serve two or more years in prison, depending on various determinations by the court.