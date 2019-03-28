36-year-old Craig man jailed on domestic violence, assault charges: On the Record — March 25

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, March 26

6:44 a.m. In Craig, police responded to a report of possible child abuse or neglect. No additional information was available Thursday.

7:07 a.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, police conducted a follow up investigation in a child abuse case.

8:04 a.m. On the 1000 block of Crest Drive, police responded to a stolen vehicle report. Upon investigation, officers found a civil problem between the new owner of the vehicle, who supposedly still owed money on the vehicle, and the original owner, who repossessed it.

Noon On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, police responded to a report of a possible drug violation or incident. The incident is under investigation.

4:23 p.m. At Carelli's, police responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash. A caller reported a red truck hit their vehicle before leaving the scene, leaving minor damage to the rear bumper. Police said it was unclear if the damage occurred at Carelli's.

4:30 p.m. In Craig, police investigated a report of a missing juvenile. The juvenile was later located.

4:56 p.m. At the Rapid Care Clinic, police responded to an animal complaint. A male reported a dog bite with injuries that were not serious.

11:22 p.m. On the 400 block of Washington Street, police responded to a disturbance call and arrested a 36-year-old Craig man on suspicion of third-degree assault, domestic violence, and two counts of violation of a protection order.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police responded to at least 60 calls for service on Wednesday.