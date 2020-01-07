Crime Briefs: Woman arrested on 4th DUI charge; 2 arrested for illegal possession of controlled substance

A 30-year-old Craig man didn’t get off to a great start in the New Year.

On Jan. 2, at approximately 6:03 p.m., Craig Police Department pulled over a white Subaru hatchback in front of the Craig Post Office for a license plate lamp that wasn’t working.

While gathering identification and insurance information from the driver of the hatchback, police observed the 30-year-old male sitting behind the driver and requested his identification.

During the stop, Craig Police deployed K-9 Odin around the car due to previous run-ins with the 30-year-old male. K-9 Odin performed a free air sniff around the vehicle and gave Craig Police a positive indication.

The male was then hand-searched at the rear of the vehicle, where police found a glass pipe containing white crystalline substance, leading to his arrest.

The Craig man was charged with illegal possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into Moffat County Jail Jan. 2 on a $750 cash/surety bond. He was released on bail on Jan. 3.

YET ANOTHER DUI

A 57-year-old Craig woman was arrested on Dec. 22 for her fourth DUI of record, according to an arrest affidavit from Colorado State Patrol.

On the evening of Dec. 22, troopers pulled over the woman for going 41 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone near the corner of Yampa Avenue and Ninth Street.

Upon reaching the driver’s side door, the trooper observed the woman showing multiple signs of intoxication, including bloodshot, watery eyes, a very strong odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage on her breath, a pinkish skin tone, and slurred speech.

According to the arrest affidavit, the woman was, “very slow to respond to questions that I asked her and stared back at me with a confused look on her face.”

The woman had trouble pulling her license out of her wallet. At this time, the trooper observed a 6-pack of unopened beer bottles on the floorboard of the front-right passenger’s seat.

At that time, the woman asked the trooper to “call her daughter.” When the trooper asked why, the woman responded, “because, I think I’m in a lot of trouble.”

The woman then attempted to call her daughter, leading to the trooper saying that she could wait and deal with that later. The woman then said she was “going to need bonded out.” When the trooper asked how much alcohol the woman had consumed, she said, “a lot.”

Following the woman’s statement, the trooper asked the woman to exit the vehicle and come to the back. The woman got out of the car and nearly fell over, according to the affidavit, and was very unsteady on her feet.

Leaning on the back of the car, the woman stated to the trooper that she had her last drink approximately 45 minutes prior to the stop and had done three shots of whiskey.

The woman refused to perform voluntary roadside maneuvers, lost her balance and nearly fell over, causing the trooper to catch her and prevent her from falling over, according to the affidavit.

The woman then refused to perform a voluntary preliminary breath test, so she was placed under arrest. At the time of arrest, she admitted to smoking marijuana in the car, leading to the trooper finding an open baggie of marijuana lying on the floorboard and a glass pipe with burnt marijuana residue on the passenger’s seat.

The woman was charged with driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both (fourth or subsequent offense), speeding (10-19 mph over prima facie limit), and possession of an open marijuana container in a motor vehicle.

The woman was booked into Moffat County Jail on Dec. 22 on a $5,000 bail and bonded out on Dec. 23.

PROTECTIVE OF HIS WATER BOTTLE

Around 10:02 p.m. on Dec. 20, Craig Police pulled over a red Honda Civic for an obstructed license plate.

During the traffic stop, Craig Police became aware that the driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old Craig man, was on probation for narcotics possession. At this time, Craig Police deployed K-9 Odin around the vehicle. K-9 Odin gave a positive indication to officers.

After asking the driver to exit the vehicle, the male exited with his cell phone and a white, metal water bottle that was sitting in the center cup holder.

Officers instructed the male to place the cell phone and the water bottle on the roof of the vehicle while a search of the vehicle was conducted.

At this time, officers asked the male to move to the bumper of the vehicle. During this time, the male grabbed his phone and water bottle again. Due to officers being unable to see the contents of the water bottle, they instructed the male to leave the water bottle but take his cell phone.

Hearing those instructions, the 23-year-old male hesitated when it came to his water bottle, leading to officers opening the water bottle. Inside, officers found it half full with a clear liquid, along with a glass pipe and a small, jeweler’s-type baggie that was ripped in half.

Due to the officer’s training, he was able to identify the pipe as one used to smoke methamphetamine, and the baggie as one commonly used to store illegal drugs.

According to the arrest affidavit, the officer believed that, “the baggie and the pipe were placed in the fluid in the bottle in an attempt to destroy and conceal the items/products.”

The male was transported to Moffat County Jail and charged with tampering with physical evidence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

While being placed into jail, the officer read the male his Miranda rights and asked him what was in the water bottle. The male responded that he “didn’t know.”

The officer later used a field test kit on the liquid in the bottle. The test was positive for methamphetamine, according to the arrest affidavit.

