Crime Briefs: Warranted arrest leads to police using taser on driver

Around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, Craig Police were patrolling the area of West Victory Way and Ledford Street. At the time, police observed a Dodge pickup leaving a local business and recognized the truck as the same one owned by a male with known warrants out for his arrest.

Executing a traffic stop shortly after seeing the vehicle, police contacted the male in the passenger’s seat of the truck. Police told the male and the driver of the truck for the reason behind the stop, saying that the passenger had warrants out for his arrest.

At this time, police then detained the passenger while they confirmed the warrants. As this happened, a K9 officer arrived on scene, leading to a positive identification from the K9 of a presence of drugs.

Police then notified the driver, a 23-year-old male, that they were going to search the truck based on the indication. Police also searched the 23-year-old male and found a disassembled pen which was wrapped in foil. The inside of the disassembled pen had a brown residue that tested presumptively positive for heroin, according to the arrest affidavit.

The 23-year-old male also had multiple syringes on him, along with a small clear jeweler’s baggie with white crystalline residue inside.

While searching the vehicle, police found a black duffle bag in the bed of the truck. Inside the bag police found a baggie which contained a white crystalline rock, consistent with methamphetamine, according to the arrest affidavit.

The white crystalline rock weight roughly .92 grams, according to the affidavit.

When asked about the duffle bag, the 23-year-old stated that it wasn’t his and didn’t know who it belonged to. Police then found documents with the 23-year-old’s name on them inside.

At this time, police advised the male to turn around and place his hands behind his back. The male refused and started to push back against restrainment. The male was told multiple times to stop restraining before police then used a taser on him multiple times, according to the arrest affidavit.

The male was booked into Moffat County Jail and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and obstructing a peace officer.

DAY OF DRINKING LEADS TO MULTIPLE CHARGES

On Friday, March 13 around 2:15 p.m., Craig Police responded to a welfare check for a possibly suicidal person at a local motel. Upon arrival, police found a 25-year-old woman lying on the ground outside of a room crying.

She was then transported to the hospital to be evaluated by mental health doctors. During her transport to the hospital, the woman told police that she and her boyfriend, a 31-year-old male, had been drinking heavily all day.

While in transport to the hospital, police ran the boyfriend’s name through dispatch and learned he was the restrained party on two mandatory protection orders, according to the arrest affidavit.

Both protection orders prohibited the male from consuming or possessing alcohol or controlled substances, and one prohibiting him from contacting his girlfriend.

After leaving the hospital around 3:30 p.m., while making their way back to the motel to arrest the boyfriend for violation of protection orders, police were advised of a “male stumbling down the middle of Victory Way, carrying a backpack,” according to the arrest affidavit.

Police contacted the male and learned it was the boyfriend from the motel. While questioning the male, police smelled an odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage coming from his breath.

When asked how much he drank that day, the 31-year-old male said he drank a fifth-and-a-half a day. Police then placed the male under arrest and transported him to the hospital to obtain a jail clearance.

While at the hospital, the 31-year-old male had a .253 blood-alcohol content. The male was then booked into Moffat County Jail on five counts of violation of a protection order, consuming alcohol – which violates both protection orders – and being in possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

MAN CAUGHT SPEEDING LEADS TO DUI ARREST

A speeding white Trans-am along Highway 40 took a turn for the worse for a 34-year-old male on Saturday, March 14.

Around 8 p.m. Craig Police responded to a report of a speeding white Trans-am along Highway 40 that passed illegally on a double yellow.

Traveling eastbound towards the report, police observed two vehicles traveling towards them. The second vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit, was traveling very rapidly as it closed the gap to the first vehicle.

Police turned on their radar and clocked the vehicle traveling 62 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. Shortly after clocking the vehicle, police then observed the white Trans-am pass the first vehicle, again on a double yellow, leading to a traffic stop.

Advising the driver as to why he was stopped, the driver told police he thought he could pass on a double yellow and admitted he was driving 62 MPH in what he thought was a 65 MPH zone.

While questioning the driver, police smelled an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. The driver told police that he hadn’t had anything to drink that day.

After running the driver’s information through dispatch, police again smelled a strong odor coming from the vehicle. Police then asked the man to step out of the vehicle. While out of the vehicle, police smelled an alcoholic beverage coming off of the man’s breath, and noticed his eyes were glassy.

The male was then detained and transported to Moffat County Jail, where he registered a 0.129 blood-alcohol content. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence per se, speeding, and passing on the left when prohibited by signs/markings.

