Crime Briefs: Traffic stops in downtown Craig lead to multiple charges for two residents

Craig Police arrested a 20-year-old woman early Thursday morning on charges of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, and a revoked license following a traffic stop near the intersection of Old Stage Road and North Yampa.

Officers initiated the stop of a silver Honda sedan at approximately 1:03 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6 after observing the sedan cross over the center double yellow line and immediately correct.

Upon contact with the driver, a 20-year-old woman, police observed the woman was smoking a cigarette and was shaking while searching for her license, according to the arrest affidavit.

While running her information through dispatch, police were advised the woman’s license was revoked for an alcohol-related driving offense. As this occurred, a K9 unit arrived on scene and quickly gave officers a positive indication.

Police then advised the driver and her passenger, a 36-year-old male, to step out of the vehicle so that police could conduct a search.

While searching the vehicle, police found a black glasses case containing a small jeweler’s baggie with white crystal substance, a glass pipe containing white residue, and a large amount of small empty jeweler’s baggies, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police also found a digital scale, which led them to believe the scale and empty baggies were used by someone selling illegal drugs. A liquor bottle that was 1/4 full was also found in the vehicle.

Following the search of the vehicle, the 20-year-old woman was placed under arrest because she was in physical control of the vehicle at the time of the stop, according to the arrest affidavit. She was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of possession with intent to distribute, driving with a revoked license, an open alcoholic beverage container, and failure to drive in a single lane.

MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES FOLLOWING WRONG-WAY DRIVING DOWN VICTORY WAY

At approximately 11:10 p.m. on Friday, July 31, Craig Police observed a vehicle drive the wrong way down Victory Way, leading to a traffic stop on Washington Street.

As soon as the stop occurred, a 52-year-old male exited the driver’s seat of the truck and began digging around on the floor of the truck. Police asked the male to get back into his truck, but the male kept stating he didn’t have his license or registration, and that his house was “just right there,” according to the affidavit.

The man then reached back into his truck and moved a towel over the center console, covering up some open alcoholic beverages. When asked how much he had to drink that day, the man said he had three drinks around 10 a.m. Throughout the conversation with the man, police observed a strong odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage, while the man continued to ramble and change the subject, according to the arrest affidavit.

Later, while running the man’s name through dispatch and requesting a second officer, police observed the male walking away from his truck. The officer then yelled for the male to get back into his truck, which then caused the man to start walking away from the scene faster.

Police were able to get the man back to the scene to stand next to his truck, where he was visibly shaking and spacing out, according to the affidavit.

Police later searched the truck and found five “shooters” of liquor and two open and partially full cans of alcohol in the center console. Police also found the man’s wallet, with his ID that featured a different name from the one he previously gave officers.

When officers ran the correct name, they discovered the man had four previous DUIs and had been convicted on July 27, 2020 on a DUI with 3+ priors. The man was previously convicted of DUIs in Texas in 2004 and 2016, and in Colorado in July.

The man was placed under arrest and booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of driving under the influence with 3+ priors, attempt to influence a public servant, obstructing a peace officer, driving under restraint-alcohol, and open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

