Crime Briefs: Traffic stop leads to suspended license discovery, meth bust

Around 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, a woman reported that her green sedan was stolen from in front of her house along East Highway 40.

According to an arrest affidavit for a 26-year-old male, police received a report of a stolen vehicle on Friday, with the reporting party — identified as the male’s ex-girlfriend — stating her vehicle was stolen from in front of her house, and that she had camera footage to prove it was her ex.

According to the affidavit, police said the woman pulled up the security footage that showed a male party wearing a red jacket with the jacket hood over his head. Police said the footage showed the male party circle the vehicle and open the driver’s side door before the vehicle pulled away.

The reporting party told police that she left the vehicle unlocked with the keys inside the vehicle.

Police filed information that the vehicle was stolen.

Later that same day, around 9:45 p.m. police saw the 26-year-old male while on an unrelated call. Once in contact with the male, police asked about the vehicle.

The male told police that his ex “gave him permission to borrow the vehicle, but then became upset when I didn’t bring it back,” according to the affidavit.

The male said his ex texted him and told him to bring the car back or she would report it stolen. While talking with police, the male said he parked the car near the house and placed the keys in the wheel well before then telling her to “come and get it.”

Police then reported to the ex-girlfriend that the male said she told him he could borrow the car. The ex-girlfriend again stated that she didn’t say that, leading to the male’s arrest on a felony charge of aggravated motor vehicle theft.

FOOTPRINTS IN THE SNOW

On Monday, Feb. 17, Craig police responded to reports of a burglary in progress on the 1200 block of Sequoia Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, police contacted the reporting party, who said he caught two males trying to break into his vehicle. The male stated to police that he saw one of the males wearing a black hooded sweatshirt taken from his vehicle, and said that both men were wearing ski masks.

The reporting male told police he confronted one of the burglars and pulled his ski mask off, identifying the male as Hispanic.

The two males took off, running through the snow, while the reporting party followed in pursuit. Upon contact with police, the male showed responding officers the tracks. Police then began to follow the tracks, which led to a driveway and the front door of a house further on Cottonwood Avenue.

While at the home, police questioned four males who were present, later arresting two — one a 19-year-old and one an 18-year-old. The 19-year-old was found to have a .40-caliber handgun on him, which was reported stolen in early January. The male told police he recently bought it, but wouldn’t identify where he bought it or who sold it to him.

The 19-year-old was charged with felony first degree criminal trespass, misdemeanor private firearms transfers-background checks required, and misdemeanor theft.

The 18-year-old was charged with felony first degree criminal trespass and misdemeanor theft.

SUSPENDED LICENSE LEADS TO METH BUST

Around 10:45 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, Craig police spotted a 43-year-old woman driving a silver sedan eastbound on 4th Street.

From prior contacts with the woman, police knew her license to be revoked.

Upon contact on Taylor Street, police asked the woman if she was driving the car. The woman replied that she was, and that she got her license back, according to the affidavit.

When asked if they could see her license, the woman returned to her car and showed paperwork, which she said proved she paid her fine and got her license back.

According to the affidavit, the paperwork was just a letter stating what the female needed to do in order to get her license back. After hearing that from police, the woman then said she had an email that showed she paid her fine. She then began searching her email for several minutes, according to the affidavit, but couldn’t produce the documents.

At this point, police stated that the woman’s story had changed multiple times, to which the woman then admitted she knew her license hadn’t been reinstated and that it was still revoked.

After being placed in handcuffs, the woman told police she had a baggie on her. The baggie contained methamphetamine, which later weighed in at 2.36 grams, according to the affidavit.

The woman was booked into Moffat County Jail on a felony charge of unlawful possession of a schedule I/II drug, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under restraint (revoked), and violation of bond conditions.

